6 year young ranch located on a cul de sac in the Baldwinsville School district. Convenient to the village of Baldwinsville, and route 370 into Liverpool and highways. One level living with first floor laundry, 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open kitchen to bar area with built in wine refrigerator. From the moment you enter the main floor living area you'll be impressed by the oversized windows maximizing the natural light and the hardwood flooring throughout this level. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry,granite countertops and a large island. There is stainless appliances, built in microwave oven, plus a walk in pantry here. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet plus dual sinks and an enormous walk in shower area. Off the eating area in the kitchen there is an open staircase down to a large sitting area with a sliding glass door out to your deck and back yard. Enormous windows. Continue down the staircase to your finished lower level family room. There is plenty more storage area down here in the unfinished basement area. This home is waiting for the person who wants new construction but doesn't want to wait for it to be built! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $375,000
