Welcome to your new home! Step into your light filled 2 story foyer and be prepared to be impressed. Entertaining will be easy in this well thought out floorplan. You'll find a large kitchen with island, granite countertops and a pantry. Just off the kitchen is your front to back living room with gas fireplace and lots of room to make memories. A sliding glass door leads you to the patio and lovely large fenced yard with hot tub, kids playhouse, and swing set. A large dining room, tiled full bath, and a laundry room complete the first floor. Upstairs, a huge primary suite with a lovely tiled bathroom with gorgeous views of the BVille countryside from your jetted soaking tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms with great closet space, and a guest bath with double sinks round out the second floor. Make even more memories in your fully finished basement with bar, media area and half bath. Two car garage. This 6 yr young house is waiting for you! Don't delay. Come today. You won't be disappointed!