Start creating new memories in this STUNNING Harrington Homes custom build, situated on 10.9 acres with exquisite curb appeal! This 2006 build is well maintained by its original owners and is loaded w/upgrades! Front foyer greets guests with beautiful archways leading to the dining room and office. The family room WOWS, featuring a tray ceiling, GORGEOUS stone fireplace, and a wall full of build ins! The spacious owners suite boasts a large walk-in closet AND second closet. A spa-like tiled master bathroom has double sinks, a shower, and soaking tub! Take in the beautiful views of each season while lounging in the heated sunroom! An oversized galley kitchen provides plenty of space to prep and serve! Pocket doors close off the wing with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath! Enjoy a large mudroom entrance and 1st floor laundry! Outside enjoy a custom composite deck, chicken coop, storage shed, and a sugar shack! Well planned building process, as there’s multiple sources of heating/cooling and concrete driveway is set up for buyer to connect radiant heat! Award winning water at nearby Whiskey Hollow spring! Full basement w/poured foundation! Showings start 9am on 8/4!
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
- Updated
The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language re…
- Updated
One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
- Updated
FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
- Updated
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A recent COVID-19 outbreak that began at a Cayuga County daycare provider affected close to 20 people in six households, including two individ…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.