Welcome to Smoke Tree Farm- a multi generational horse training and boarding facility. This ideally situated 25+ stall facility with spacious, well lit indoor arena provides a wonderful opportunity for you to bring or open your new facility in the B'ville community. Featuring a 2 family home. Main unit provides a 2/3 bed, single story floor plan, large eat-in country kitchen, office, and spacious family room. 2nd unit boasts 4 bedrooms, full bath on upper floor, eat-in kitchen, formal living room, laundry, and half bath on main floor. Continuing with the equine side, all stalls access the indoor arena without going outside. 1/2 bath, laundry facility for blankets etc, wash stall, 2 tack rooms, & a spacious 2nd floor viewing room provides an unobstructed view of the arena. Effective work flow throughout. Farm includes multiple buildings for tractors, wagons, trailers, etc. & 2 outdoor arenas for training, clinics & shows. Multiple water hydrants throughout. With just over 75 deeded acres including multiple paddocks and roughly 30 acres for hay production, this is a well rounded facility awaiting a new generational owner to continue the passion and care in boarding and training.