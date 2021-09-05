Take advantage of this Baldwinsville ranch style home that is conveniently located four minutes from 690 and six minutes from the town of Baldwinsville! This three bedroom one bathroom home sits on three separate parcels that total to 1.18 acres of beautiful land. Great opportunity for an investor/renovator. Property is being sold AS IS. Cash only.
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $75,000
