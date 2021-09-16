 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $84,900

ell here it is! Affordable Baldwinsville Ranch in move in condition! It has all been done for you! New roof, siding, deck, doors, carpeting and pad, furnace, kitchen cabinets, counter, and flooring, new service cable and electric box. Stove and refrigerator 1 year old. Freshly painted throughout! Why rent? Quick little walk to all village entertainment.

