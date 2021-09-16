ell here it is! Affordable Baldwinsville Ranch in move in condition! It has all been done for you! New roof, siding, deck, doors, carpeting and pad, furnace, kitchen cabinets, counter, and flooring, new service cable and electric box. Stove and refrigerator 1 year old. Freshly painted throughout! Why rent? Quick little walk to all village entertainment.
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $84,900
