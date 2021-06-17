 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $95,000

Great opportunity to purchase a home in the Baldwinsville School District. This three bedroom one and a half bath home is a little bit of country but only minutes away from everything including restaurants, highways and parks. This is an estate currently being cleaned out.

