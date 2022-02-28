3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $115,900

If you are looking for easy living this may just be it. This center unit lis for sale and is ocated in Weatheridge with West Genesee Schools. The unit has three bedrooms all located on the second floor, with wall to wall carpet and the convenience of second floor laundry. The washer and dryer does stay with the unit. The first floor has laminate flooring throughout the living room which makes cleaning a breeze. A large window in the family room overlooks the backyard with a door that takes you to the back of the house. Enjoy the quant kitchen with sliders that lead to the patio and storage shed. The HOA includes an inground pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, lawn maintenance, snow plowing and exterior maintenance. Each unit has its own carport to park your car. There is a new roof, new siding, newer windows and new hot water heater.