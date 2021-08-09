3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $129,900

Welcome to 207 Sunnyfield Rd in Camillus, NY! Here you will find a well maintained home on a quiet neighborhood street conveniently close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy your formal dining room and walk through the new sliding glass doors to a deck that really should be seen to be fully appreciated. Sit and relax on your partially-shaded and private deck overlooking a beautiful fully-fenced yard. Recent updates include kitchen remodel with soft-close cabinet doors and drawers, front porch and walkway, newer furnace (2013), new composite decking on the oversized deck and so much more. Walkout basement has high ceilings and has a partially finished section that could be used as a family room, office or even game room. See it today!