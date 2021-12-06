 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $142,000

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $142,000

Nothing say Happy Holidays like the gift of home ownership! Start 2022 as a new homeowner and this home can be owned for less than many Camillus rents! The main level of this home offers a remodeled eat in kitchen open to the living room. There is a nicely sized 1st floor master suite with master bath and doorway to the back yard. The main level also offers a second bedroom and second full bath! Upstairs the attic area has been partially finished to a third bedroom and storage area. The property is almost completely remodeled and well taken care of. The roof is about 10 years old and the heat and HWH are only 3 years old. There is a double wide driveway and a fenced yard as well. So much to offer for this great price.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News