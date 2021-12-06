Nothing say Happy Holidays like the gift of home ownership! Start 2022 as a new homeowner and this home can be owned for less than many Camillus rents! The main level of this home offers a remodeled eat in kitchen open to the living room. There is a nicely sized 1st floor master suite with master bath and doorway to the back yard. The main level also offers a second bedroom and second full bath! Upstairs the attic area has been partially finished to a third bedroom and storage area. The property is almost completely remodeled and well taken care of. The roof is about 10 years old and the heat and HWH are only 3 years old. There is a double wide driveway and a fenced yard as well. So much to offer for this great price.
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $142,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A GoFundMe has been launched for a woman in the critical care unit at Auburn Community Hospital.
Multiple juvenile defendants face charges after they were found last week by Auburn police in a stolen vehicle.
When it comes to food, malls are known for pizza, burgers, maybe Chinese and not much else.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Bells will be ringing and glasses will be clinking this weekend at Prison City Brewing when it hosts a new holiday market event.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Following a four-month investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, a Rochester man allegedly connected to burglaries in Auburn and thr…
When Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy began knocking on doors this election season, there were a few concerns he expected to hear.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to MLB's lockout, Tim Locastro was non-tendered by the Boston Red Sox. The Auburn native is now a free agent.