 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $145,000

Beautiful Cape located in the Village of Camillus. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has had many updates including new roof and AC unit. Fenced in back yard and elevated deck to to enjoy. Spacious kitchen and formal dining room with a nicely finished basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News