3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $149,900

Welcome home!! This Charming Colonial is located in the Village of Camillus and within walking distance to all the Village has to offer! As soon as you enter the front door, you will notice the gleaming hardwoods and neutral colors. The eat-in kitchen features oak cabinets and opens to a family room with gas fireplace. A laundry room and half bath are conveniently located on the first floor. The upstairs has 3 huge bedrooms and full bath and are bright and open. The current owners have done so many energy efficient updates the last few years, including a new furnace w/central air, hot water heater, newer windows and exterior doors. New insulation was also added to the attic & basement. You can relax in your fully fenced back yard with a nice deck and hot tub. An added bonus is the large 2-story barn which features tons of storage and endless possibilities. Such affordable living in the West Genesee School District!***ALL OFFERS ARE DUE SUNDAY THE 15TH AT 7:30 PM