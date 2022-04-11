 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $149,900

Camillus Ranch! Everything you need on one level with bonus basement space which includes one bedroom and a full bath. Renovated Thomasville kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms, new paint, beautiful hardwood floors and more. This energy efficient home is comfortable with the benefit of low taxes and low utility costs. Make the smart choice. Best and final offers must be submitted by 12:00 on Sunday 4/10. Please remove shoes and leave all lights on.

