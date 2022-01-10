3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $149,900

Welcome to this amazing end unit condo located in Weatheridge, Spring Hill. This unit comes with a carport and additional parking. Front walkway leads you the front door or separate deck area which is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a good sized kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and a sliding door to access the deck. Dining area is off of the kitchen. Living room has a large window overlooking the backyard, gas fireplace with a mantle. First floor 1/2 bathroom includes washer and dryer. Second floor has three nice sized bedrooms. Master bed room has a half bath, great closet space and can fit a king sized bed. Full bath located between the two additional bedrooms. Outside living space has a privacy door and a small shed for storage. Spring Hill Condos includes an in ground swimming pool, tennis courts, parking and exterior common areas. Included in the HOA dues is snow removal, lawn care, water and garbage removal.