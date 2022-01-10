Welcome to this amazing end unit condo located in Weatheridge, Spring Hill. This unit comes with a carport and additional parking. Front walkway leads you the front door or separate deck area which is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, a good sized kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and a sliding door to access the deck. Dining area is off of the kitchen. Living room has a large window overlooking the backyard, gas fireplace with a mantle. First floor 1/2 bathroom includes washer and dryer. Second floor has three nice sized bedrooms. Master bed room has a half bath, great closet space and can fit a king sized bed. Full bath located between the two additional bedrooms. Outside living space has a privacy door and a small shed for storage. Spring Hill Condos includes an in ground swimming pool, tennis courts, parking and exterior common areas. Included in the HOA dues is snow removal, lawn care, water and garbage removal.
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it comes to emergency veterinary care, location means a lot.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
An Auburn brewery's flagship beer has once again been named one of the best in the country. But this time, it was the masses themselves who be…
Cayuga County residents will have an opportunity to pick up free COVID-19 test kits and face masks, and officials have scheduled several upcom…
The Cayuga County Board of Health on Thursday opted for a wait-and-see approach after county lawmakers voted to not enforce the state's mask m…
Auburn Plaza will soon lose a major tenant.
A mid-level appeals court has reversed a Cayuga County Court jury trial conviction for the second time in four months.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A state inspector general's investigation found the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision used false-positive drug tests to pena…