3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $154,900

Check out this fantastic Camillus Village home, on a dead end street, with approx 59 ft of Nine mile Creek water frontage directly across the road in front of the home! What could be better than relaxing on your front porch listening to the creek flow! Inside this 1600 square foot home you'll find a newly updated full bath on the first floor, a big living room, dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand New carpeting throughout upstairs and living room! Outback is a large garage with a loft above giving you a ton of storage or possibly a workshop! Newer roof and all public utilities.