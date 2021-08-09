3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $154,900

Check out this fantastic Village home! This home sits on a dead end street with approximately 59 feet of owned Nine Mile Creek water frontage across the road from the house. Inside this 1600 square foot home you’ll find a newly updated full bathroom on the first floor and a first floor bedroom along with the living and family rooms, updated kitchen, and a dining room with sliding glass door to your backyard. Upstairs is the large master with a huge closet and half bath and another large bedroom. Out back is a large garage with a loft above for plenty of storage or a possible workshop. Newer roof and public utilities.