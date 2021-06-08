Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, split level home, in the village of Camillus. Located on a very quiet and peaceful dead end street, away from the main street, but within walking distance of all the village has to offer. Vinyl sided with a warranty covered roof, Anderson double hung thermal pane windows, a high efficiency furnace with central A/C, and a new hot water tank. A new electric service cable is being installed this week. Even the main sewer line has been replaced. The spacious family room on the first floor has a large glass sliding door that leads to the secluded backyard. There is a finished rec room with new carpeting in the basement. There is also a good sized formal dining room with a picture window that presents a great view of the backyard. Most of the home has hardwood floors. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $156,000
