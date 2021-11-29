Perched on a quiet neighborhood street in the West Genesee School District, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom split is waiting for you to call it home! As you enter the home, the large living room featuring a grand wood-burning fireplace greets you. Natural light warms the room and just below the wall-to-wall carpet lies a hardwood floor that's just waiting to be brought back to life! The 3 season porch off of the living room offers even more space! The dining room which is accessible from the kitchen or the living room is ideal for playing games and sharing meals. Off of the kitchen a door leads to the huge covered patio in the back yard. This is the perfect place to entertain in warm weather! A large well built shed offers plenty of storage to hold all your lawn care, snow removal, & garden tools. Get creative & turn it into a man-cave or she-shed! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and a 1 full bath. Downstairs a half-bath and an additional room that could be used as an office, home gym, guest room or more awaits you! Need more space, then you'll love the large family room that leads out to the driveway or offers easy access to the back yard. *Delayed showings until 11/26 at 2pm.*
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn Police Department said a man was charged with a felony drug crime after being caught with powder cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.
New York state is still months away from allowing recreational marijuana retailers to open, but one business in Cayuga County apparently doesn…
AUBURN — There's a new convenience store in the former 7-Eleven on State Street, and its name is a nod to the famed Slurpee chain.
A Cayuga County town may have changed its mind about "opting out" of parts of New York state's marijuana law.
After 18 years in business, Cate and Sally has closed their Skaneateles women's clothing boutique of the same name.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Today's look back at local history as captured in the pages of The Citizen:
AUBURN — People on both sides of Genesee Street in Auburn greeted the city's first holiday parade in two years with cheers.
With COVID-19 cases surging and the holiday season about to hit full speed, Cayuga County health officials are concerned about the direction t…