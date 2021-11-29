3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $159,900

Perched on a quiet neighborhood street in the West Genesee School District, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom split is waiting for you to call it home! As you enter the home, the large living room featuring a grand wood-burning fireplace greets you. Natural light warms the room and just below the wall-to-wall carpet lies a hardwood floor that's just waiting to be brought back to life! The 3 season porch off of the living room offers even more space! The dining room which is accessible from the kitchen or the living room is ideal for playing games and sharing meals. Off of the kitchen a door leads to the huge covered patio in the back yard. This is the perfect place to entertain in warm weather! A large well built shed offers plenty of storage to hold all your lawn care, snow removal, & garden tools. Get creative & turn it into a man-cave or she-shed! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and a 1 full bath. Downstairs a half-bath and an additional room that could be used as an office, home gym, guest room or more awaits you! Need more space, then you'll love the large family room that leads out to the driveway or offers easy access to the back yard. *Delayed showings until 11/26 at 2pm.*