Welcome to 116 Blackmore Drive! This wonderful ranch sits on a corner lot and has been so well maintained. Vinyl siding and all replacement windows. Living room has hardwood floors as does the hallway and all bedrooms. Kitchen has ample cupboard space with all stainless steel appliances. An eat in kitchen is a good size to be able to fit a table of 6 if needed. Three bedrooms all decent sizes with nice closet space. Partially finished lower level with built ins, fireplace and projector system. The unfinished side is for laundry and extra storage. Looking for an outdoor space? A slider off of the kitchen leads you to the deck that overlooks the private backyard. This is a perfect space to enjoy the days of Cuse. The shed is perfect for storing the winter toys and summer tools. The sellers have completed a lot of mechanicals for you including a new furnace, air conditioning unit and hot water heater in 2019. The interior was just freshly painted, fully insulted in 2020, new full bath this summer and hardwood floor refinished. This ranch is in move in condition and ready to be yours. The play set does not convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $159,900
