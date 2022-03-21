3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $164,900

Location, location, location! This split level is located in the desirable Orchard Village neighborhood and it awaits your personal touch! There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and one 1/2 bath in the basement ready for finishing! A beautifully remodeled kitchen just waiting to be used and loved by you! Extra space on the first level for an office or 4th bedroom, AND a walkout basement that can be finished to add even more square footage! With a little bit of TLC, this home will shine like the diamond it is! Showings start Thursday 3/17-Please submit all offers by 7 pm Sunday 3/20