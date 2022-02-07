 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $164,900

GREAT RANCH IN THE WEST GENESEE DISTRICT. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HARDWOODS FLOORS THROUGHT MOST OF THE HOME, FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND A FORMAL DINING ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. THE ROOF IS BRAND NEW, VINYL SIDING, UPDATED WINDOWS, ONE CAR GARAGE, AND A LARGE BACKYARD. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL SATURDAY, 2/5/2022 AT 8AM.

