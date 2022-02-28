 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $164,900

GREAT LOCATION, minutes from West Genesee area Shops & Restaurants! This meticulously cared for three bedroom cape is updated and move in ready just for you! If you are looking for a home with newer mechanicals, hardwood floors, beautiful bright white kitchen, and plenty of storage space, this home has it all. Don't forget about the fenced in yard, which includes a wooden deck and concrete patio for all your outdoor entertaining needs. You won't want to miss your chance to see this one! Delayed showings until Friday, 2/25 at 9am. Offer negotiation to begin Tuesday, 3/1 at 4pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News