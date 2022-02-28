3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $164,900

GREAT LOCATION, minutes from West Genesee area Shops & Restaurants! This meticulously cared for three bedroom cape is updated and move in ready just for you! If you are looking for a home with newer mechanicals, hardwood floors, beautiful bright white kitchen, and plenty of storage space, this home has it all. Don't forget about the fenced in yard, which includes a wooden deck and concrete patio for all your outdoor entertaining needs. You won't want to miss your chance to see this one! Delayed showings until Friday, 2/25 at 9am. Offer negotiation to begin Tuesday, 3/1 at 4pm.