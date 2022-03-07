Welcome to this stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fully renovated ranch, located in Camillus and the West Genesee school district. As soon as you walk into this home you will fall in love with the meticulous care that has gone into maintaining and renovating this home. The eat-in kitchen has all new cabinets, smart appliances and Quartz countertops. The bathroom was extended to make it larger with modern finishes and a smart mirror. Other updates include all electrical, plumbing, lighting throughout, paint, basement sealing and radon mitigation system. This home is in a great location and move in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn Police Department officer is facing sexual abuse and official misconduct charges accusing him of having an inappropriate relationshi…
The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as poss…
Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.
A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after opening a medical oncology and hematology center within its existing main building, Auburn Community Hospital is seeking a ser…
An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.
State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they to…