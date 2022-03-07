3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $174,900

Welcome to this stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fully renovated ranch, located in Camillus and the West Genesee school district. As soon as you walk into this home you will fall in love with the meticulous care that has gone into maintaining and renovating this home. The eat-in kitchen has all new cabinets, smart appliances and Quartz countertops. The bathroom was extended to make it larger with modern finishes and a smart mirror. Other updates include all electrical, plumbing, lighting throughout, paint, basement sealing and radon mitigation system. This home is in a great location and move in ready.