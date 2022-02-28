 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

A rare find! Your chance to own a move in ready home in Camillus. Just minutes to everything you need, shopping, dining, and highways! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a HUGE lot that is fully fenced, an updated kitchen, and a gorgeous living room with tall ceiling and a floor to ceiling wood stove! The outside of the home offers a great porch for sipping coffee and a covered patio in the back for your summertime cocktails! Showings start 2/24/22. Please submit all offers by 6 pm Sunday 2/27!

