3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $194,900

Welcome to 120 Richards Road located on a neighborhood street in the West Genesee School District.This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the main level, gorgeous kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. The living room features a stone faced fireplace and connects to the kitchen area making a perfect area for entertaining. The FINISHED walkout basement adds additional living space. There is a beautiful wet bar, dedicated laundry room, half bathroom, and lots of additional recreation space for a play area, exercise area and more. There is also a large area for storage. Basement provides access to the fully fenced backyard with stone patio. Showings begin immediately.