3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $199,900

Pioneer Farms Ranch on beautiful large lot being "Sold As Is". New roof installed in 2015, boiler 2019, radon mitigation system and new septic tank installed 2020. Replaced electric meter and upgraded breaker box - 2016, installed ductless A/C in small bedroom - 2016. There is a secret room to store valuables at the back of the closet in foyer. Lots of living space with a gas fireplace in the Living room and a wood burning fireplace in the Family room. The Family room also features a large bar with wet bar. This house has much to offer and the possibility of a 4th bedroom. Offers to be in by Sunday May 2nd before 11.30am View More