3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $214,000

Welcome to this beautifully updated Camillus home completely redone top to bottom only minutes from West Genesee High School and all the amenities that make Camillus great. Step inside this cozy raised ranch where you will find all the big-ticket items from the roof all the way down to the hot water heater and the electrical panel brand new. Centrally located just minutes from Wegmans, Costco/Township 5, Home Depot, Target, and walking distance to West Genesee High School (1.2 miles). The main living area boasts hardwood floors and large windows overlooking the neighborhood. Enjoy plenty of natural light in the brand new kitchen with a window wall to the family room giving the feeling of a very open concept. The main floor offers three bedrooms, two full baths completely remodeled with one being in the master bedroom. Descend into the newly finished basement that has plenty of potential to be a large office, playroom, movie theater, man cave, or inlaw suite if bath added. Finally, the shady backyard offers the perfect fenced-in area for pets along with a fire pit area for the outdoor enthusiast all while being nestled into the hill for minimal maintenance and plenty of privacy.