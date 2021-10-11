WARM AND INVITING TURN-KEY RANCH SITS ON 1.5 ACRES. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED AND TASTEFULLY UPDATED. WONDERFUL FRONT PORCH WITH SLATE TILE LEADS YOU INTO THE FRONT HALLWAY THAT OFFERS PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE!! THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH STORAGE, LARGE KITCHEN, ISLAND WITH ELECTRICAL AND USB HUBS, BREAKFAST BAR, COPPER COUNTERTOPS, LOTS OF CABINETS AND SLIDERS LEADING TO BACKYARD. LIVING ROOM FEATURES STONE FACADE WITH MANTEL, WOOD STOVE, LARGE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING YOUR PRIVATE FLAT YARD. UPDATES ARE ENDLESS. BASEMENT HAS A BEAUTIFUL NEW FULL BATH WITH TILE SHOWER, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND COPPER SINK. BASEMENT OFFERS ADDITIONAL SPACE OF APPROX. 800 SQ FT WITH WINDOWS TO BRING LIGHT TO THIS GREAT SPACE. POSSIBILIY FOR ANOTHER BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM OR TEEN/IN-LAW SUITE. SEPARATE ENTRANCE IS AVAILABLE AND PLUMBING IS ROUGHED FOR A KITCHEN OR BAR. LOTS OF STORAGE AND A WORKSHOP. DELAYED SHOWINGS UNTIL 10/6 @ 10:00 A.M. NEGOTIATIONS BEGIN 10/11
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Police said a man who had just arrived for work Tuesday morning at Tessy Plastics in Elbridge was pronounced dead after his vehicle rolled int…
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
- Updated
PORT BYRON — What was Brenda's is now Brian and Bonnie's.
- Updated
A commercial development project is planned for one of the busier intersections in Auburn.
- Updated
Police have released the names of the two people who died in a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Auburn.
- Updated
A nine-month investigation into an Auburn overdose death has led to the arrest of a Throop man accused of selling drugs to the victim.
- Updated
SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education approved the firing of a teaching assistant who told the board she's …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Cayuga County on Wednesday reported its 104th death of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Auburn firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 34 Franklin St. on Wednesday night.