3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $239,900

WARM AND INVITING TURN-KEY RANCH SITS ON 1.5 ACRES. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED AND TASTEFULLY UPDATED. WONDERFUL FRONT PORCH WITH SLATE TILE LEADS YOU INTO THE FRONT HALLWAY THAT OFFERS PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE!! THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH STORAGE, LARGE KITCHEN, ISLAND WITH ELECTRICAL AND USB HUBS, BREAKFAST BAR, COPPER COUNTERTOPS, LOTS OF CABINETS AND SLIDERS LEADING TO BACKYARD. LIVING ROOM FEATURES STONE FACADE WITH MANTEL, WOOD STOVE, LARGE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING YOUR PRIVATE FLAT YARD. UPDATES ARE ENDLESS. BASEMENT HAS A BEAUTIFUL NEW FULL BATH WITH TILE SHOWER, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND COPPER SINK. BASEMENT OFFERS ADDITIONAL SPACE OF APPROX. 800 SQ FT WITH WINDOWS TO BRING LIGHT TO THIS GREAT SPACE. POSSIBILIY FOR ANOTHER BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM OR TEEN/IN-LAW SUITE. SEPARATE ENTRANCE IS AVAILABLE AND PLUMBING IS ROUGHED FOR A KITCHEN OR BAR. LOTS OF STORAGE AND A WORKSHOP. DELAYED SHOWINGS UNTIL 10/6 @ 10:00 A.M. NEGOTIATIONS BEGIN 10/11