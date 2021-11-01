3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $299,900

Welcome to this wonderful contemporary home located in the heart of Camillus but yet feels like you are living in the middle of the Adirondacks. Enjoy the privacy this home offers w/the beautiful treed lot, inground pool, gorgeous stone patio all sitting on just over an acre. The first floor has hardwood floors throughout w/ vaulted ceilings & so much room for entertaining. Expect to be impressed w/the size of the living space. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, built ins & large windows that bring in so much light. The formal dining room can easily sit a table of 12. The kitchen has been so well maintained w/all new stainless steel appliances, a nice eat in area & a slider that leads to the private backyard. Enjoy the new stone patio for entertaining, the fenced inground pool & all the backyard space you could imagine. The second floor has a wonderful loft area that overlooks the lower level & the sellers use as a sitting area. Master suite has a master bath w/a nice walk in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are good sizes w/nice closest space & a second floor laundry. Lower level is partially finished but also has space for storage. So close to the highway and shopping.