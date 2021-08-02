3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $369,000

Gorgeous move in ready (Camillus) three bedroom two and a half bath RANCH in the Shaker heights subdivision! This absolutley stunning home features: an impressive open Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, dining area and breakfast bar which overlooks the large formal livingroom with gas fireplace, Beautiful Master suite with dual walk in closets and private bathroom, formal dining room, 1st floor laundry, ample closet space in all bedrooms (vaulted ceilings in front bedroom), huge lower level bonus room with half bath and ingess/egress, unfinished lower area has room for a 4th bedroom and plenty of room for storage, newer mechanicals, forced air with A/C, large maintence free trex deck over looking private back yard & mature landscaping. Award winning West Genesee School Dist. Dont miss out!