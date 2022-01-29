3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $378,000

If you think you can't afford a custom-built home, check out this adorable colonial. This 1714 sq ft 3 bedroom 2.5 bath custom built home has all the bells and whistles, great curb appeal, double reverse gables, and covered front porch. On the first floor, you'll find an open concept kitchen, dining room, and living room combination. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar, beautiful cabinets, and granite countertops. The dining area has 3 large windows, and a sliding glass door that leads out to the backyard, and the living room has an additional three windows and a gas fireplace. Rounding up the first floor is a large foyer area, half bath, and first-floor laundry. On the second floor, you'll find a large primary bedroom, with a primary bath and his and hers closets, two additional nicely sized bedrooms, and the main bath rounds up the second floor. 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops in the bathrooms, and a garage nook are just a few of the extras this home has to offer. We are currently building all over Central New York, either in one of our beautiful communities or off-site on your own land.