Milback Custom Homes proudly presents "The Huntington". This breathtaking 2 story colonial boasts and open first floor living space, 1st floor laundry, granite counters, gleaming hardwood floors and maintenance free living. Located in the heart of Camillus, close to shopping, restaurants, and only minutes from downtown Syracuse! Why settle for less. Build it better with Milback!
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $385,900
