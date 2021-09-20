Beautiful Craftsman Colonial, Westshire Community, W Genesee Schools, Camillus, 2,688 sqft, 3 BR, 2.5 BA. Move-in ready at only 9 years young. Terrific layout w/expansive MA BD w/his & her closets, 2 spare BDs & large loft w/4th BD potential. 2nd floor tiled laundry, W/D stay. 1st floor has 9’ ceilings, crown molding, chair rail, hardwoods/tile, a window-lined morning rm w/vaulted ceiling. Great Rm w/floor to ceiling dry stack stone gas F/P. Kitchen w/gourmet granite island. Rough plumbing BSMT. Matured landscaping & fenced in yard. 3-car garage, C/A, ADT alarm, exterior light package, dimmers & ceiling pocket lights throughout, upgraded carpet, under cabinet kitchen lighting, all granite. HOA does mowing, trimming, pesticide, fertilizer, plowing & shoveling to the front door for $132/mo.
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $395,000
