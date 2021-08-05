 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $405,900
Introducing The Kelsey "B". by Milback Custom Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1823 sq. ft. open concept ranch home is ready to be built. Enjoy maintenance-free living, lawn maintenance and plowing included with HOA payment of $125 per month. Standard items included in home are granite counter tops, 9 foot ceilings, gorgeous hard wood floors, high efficiency furnace, central air and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants , and also minutes away from downtown entertainment! Millback Custom homes has a long standing reputation of building some of the finest homes in the area. Why settle for less - Build it better with Milback.

