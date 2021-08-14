Introducing The Huntington "C". by Milback Custom Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 2031 sq. ft. open concept colonial style home is ready to be built. Enjoy maintenance-free living, lawn maintenance and plowing included with HOA payment of $125 per month. Standard items included in home are granite counter tops, 9 foot ceilings, gorgeous hard wood floors, high efficiency furnace, central air and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants , and also minutes away from downtown entertainment! Millback Custom Homes has a long standing reputation of building some of the finest homes in the area. Why settle for less? Build it better with Milback!
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $415,750
