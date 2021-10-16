3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $489,900

This beautiful farmhouse-style colonial is sure to impress. This 2034 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath colonial has all the bells and whistles. On the outside, you find the saught after farmhouse look with black windows, a covered front porch and vertical siding. On the 1st floor, you'll find a foyer, den/office, living room with a gas fireplace open to the kitchen with granite countertops, an island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. The dining area has large windows and a sliding glass door out to the backyard. Wrapping up the 1st floor is a large mudroom and half bath. Hardwood flooring with tile flooring in the bathrooms compliments the 1st floor. On the second floor you'll the master bedroom with a master bath with tile floor and tile shower and double sinks. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms, the main bath and 2nd-floor laundry room. Also included is a full poured wall basement with a full bath rough-in, an oversized 2 car garage with a service door and central air. All this, set in the beautiful Malibu Hills Estates with HOA that includes mowing and plowing.