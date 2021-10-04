 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $495,000

Absolutely gorgeous contemporary home. Open concept with tons of natural light shining in due to walls of windows and doors. Beautiful views outside from all directions of the home with the backyard backing up to Tuscarora Golf Course. Completely finished full basement with a full bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News