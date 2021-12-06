 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cato - $104,900

Traditional village home with 1st floor master bedroom, 2 additional 2nd floor bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath. Lots of natural wood. Huge barn with upstairs. Newer windows. Beautiful park like yard backs up to the Cato-Fairhaven trail. 21 miles to the Lake Ontario. Walking, jogging, biking, horseback, snowmobiling.

