Cato village home 3 bedrooms, 1/2 bath Master bedroom, Oak eat in Kitchen, Formal dining room, Living room, Family room, Enclosed sun room, open front porch, attached 2+ car carriage house, plus back room. All appliances (new 2014) included, hardwood floors, newer metal roof, black top driveway.
3 Bedroom Home in Cato - $129,900
