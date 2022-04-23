3 Bedroom Home in Cayuga - $169,900

BUILT IN 2017 THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME OFFERS 1700 SQ FT AND SITED ON OVER AN ACRE OF LAND
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two more people have been charged in connection with an Auburn homicide — one accused of driving the shooter from the crime scene and disposin…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Attorneys who provided publicly funded legal counsel in Cayuga County joined others across the state in a symbolic boycott to not take on new …
In a tie game and needing a run, the New York Yankees turned to the fastest man in the majors.
Cayuga County government will soon be running under its first operations officer, but the person in the newly created leadership role will be …
Conservatives in Cayuga and Onondaga counties did not endorse Julie Abbott to challenge Democratic state Sen. John Mannion in the 52nd Senate …
Auburn native Tim Locastro is back in the majors.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.