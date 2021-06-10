This 19th century brick home sits in all its glory bordered on the East by McFarlin's stream and a 175'dry stone wall with 6 well maintained acres. It boosts a 2 story 2000 square foot barn both home and barn have been featured in MacKenzie Child's catalog. Side entry way leads into a large eat-in kitchen, cherry cabinetry, pantry, new cherry flooring, double ovens, Viking cooktop and hood, island with corian countertop with bar sink, original brick wall adds to the charm of this favorite gathering area. Den off the kitchen with cathedral ceiling walk out to deck slate sidewalks leads to a slate patio and in-ground pool. The dining room has a corner cabinet, living room with gas fireplace, woodwork in dining and living room including fireplace surrounds crafted by Bringham Young. Study with bookshelves, pumpkin pine random width flooring thru out, 1st floor full bath and laundry. Open banister stairway leads to a 14' hallway, total bedrooms is 3 including master with bath. This home has municipal water with well use for outside, hot water baseboard zoned, circular driveway. 18 black locust,sugar maples and fruit trees. This magnificent home is TRULY A RARE FIND View More
3 Bedroom Home in Cayuga - $475,000
