This 2 story house, with over 2200 sq ft. of living space has incredible views of Cayuga Lake and ready for a new owner to bring their vision. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and the 1994 addition includes the owners bedroom with a nice walk in closet and a small vanity area to prepare for work in the morning. A big kitchen leads to the lakeside sunporch and also a formal dining room area. The house needs some updates and remodeling but when finish will be a home to live in for many years. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and walk to Harris Park where there are events for locals residents. Great area to swim, fish and small village living. 10 minutes to Auburn or Seneca Falls. The rear yard has room to plant gardens, and play area with an elevation perfect for the deck, behind the large storage shed. This property will qualify for a rehab 203K type FHA or use bank who handles conventional loan with a remodeling add on. This is a solid home and just needs some finishing and updates.. Priced with this in mind. Union Springs Schools. This is your chance, don't delay.
3 Bedroom Home in Cayuga - $85,000
