Comfortable home with large backyard and 2 enclosed porches affords lots of space for activities. Large country kitchen has newer cabinets, flooring, faucet, range hood and over sink light. Some new window blinds, door knobs and kitchen TV stays. Large living room with closet. First floor bathroom and laundry. Updates include bathroom remodel, front porch carpet and siding, and some plumbing. . Water heater-2016. Metal roof and exterior paint-2021. New underground pet fence-2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Clyde - $79,900
