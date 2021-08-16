LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION! Brick ranch with great curb appeal located on quiet dead end street in Village of Elbridge. Conveniently located to Syracuse, Auburn and the Thruway with all the amenities needed for day to day needs. This home features 1400+ sq ft of bright open space, ample sized bedrooms and bath and 1st floor laundry. Half acre level yard with beautiful trees add to the serenity of the location. No showings/negotiations until the Open House on Sunday August 15th from 1 to 3.
3 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $174,900
