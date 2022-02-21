COUNTRY FEEL IN A VILLAGE LOCATION! CONVENIENT TO ROUTE 5 EAST OR WEST! LOVELY RANCH HAS MUCH TO OFFER! MOST WINDOWS ARE NEW, NEWLY SIDED WITH A CONCRETE COMPOSITE SIDING, 3 NEW SPLIT AC/HEAT UNITS, NEW CARPET, NEW COMPOSITE DECK, NEW PAVER PATIO, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT ALL NEW SWITCH PLATES. BEAUTIFUL 1/2 ACRE LOT HAS A FABULOUS INGROUND POOL WITH FENCED AREA AROUND THE POOL. LINER APPROX 2 1/2 YEARS OLD. THE LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A LARGE FOYER ENTRY HALL AND ACCESS TO LAUNDRY ROOM. THERE IS ENOUGH ROOM TO FINISH INTO MORE LIVING SPACE. THE KITCHEN OFFERS WHITE CABINETS, CERAMIC FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. THE LARGE LIVINGROOM OFFERS A BAY WINDOW AND WOODSTOVE. OWNER WOULD LOVE A QUICK CLOSING IF POSSIBLE.
3 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $189,900
