 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Geddes - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Geddes - $169,900

Welcome home. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is ready for its new owners. You enter a well thought out entryway with built in shelves for shoes. As you go upstairs you'll immediately notice the new flooring. Gorgeous. The kitchen has been completely remodeled to include new granite countertops and stunning backsplash. The kitchen island has new granite that matches the counters. You'll love the kitchen-dining-living room combo upstairs. The main bathroom has undergone a complete remodel with a dual vanity and heated floors. If you're looking for a beautiful home on a quiet street you've found it at 125 Alhan Parkway. Showings begin at 4:30 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News