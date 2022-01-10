3 Bedroom Home in Geddes - $169,900

Welcome home. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is ready for its new owners. You enter a well thought out entryway with built in shelves for shoes. As you go upstairs you'll immediately notice the new flooring. Gorgeous. The kitchen has been completely remodeled to include new granite countertops and stunning backsplash. The kitchen island has new granite that matches the counters. You'll love the kitchen-dining-living room combo upstairs. The main bathroom has undergone a complete remodel with a dual vanity and heated floors. If you're looking for a beautiful home on a quiet street you've found it at 125 Alhan Parkway. Showings begin at 4:30 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022.