Meticulous Ranch with so many updates, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms on main level, spacious living room with hardwood floors and cozy gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, solid wood cabinets were re-finished, new flooring, new A/C wall units, large basement with wood burning fireplace, 2nd kitchen (appliances negotiable) and full bathroom for more living space, fully fenced backyard, 1 car garage, new roof, hot water heater, stampcrete patio for entertaining, updated plumbing and electrical, save money with Solvay Electric, custom drapes convey, and so much more. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Geddes - $220,000
