3 Bedroom Home in Geneva - $249,900

Your own little slice of heaven! Peaceful & spacious setting with mature trees/plantings with seasonal Seneca Lake views. This 3BR, 3BA home features a large LR room, kitchen w/large walk-in pantry, new refrigerator-2018, dishwasher-2018, and granite counter tops-2020,range hood 2020! Dining room has this beautiful stone front gas fireplace along with glass sliders leading out to Trex deck that leads to inground salt water pool. Master bedroom with full BA + 2 more bedrooms including 1st floor laundry. Office that could be an additional bedroom with ensuite (maybe an in-law potential), w/no lip walk-in large shower. Full basement with so much potential, 2-car attached garage with overhead doors & remote. Full sized generator, vinyl windows, vinyl siding, AC, furnace, 2007, 2013-new septic, nest thermostat-2020, Kardean Commercial Flooring-2020(Water proof, pet proof, high quality), 2-sheds on property. Sq. Ft. of house does not include office/bathroom and adjoining bathroom which makes home sq. ft. 1849. DO NOT LET CATS OUT! Delayed showing begin Friday, 6/11/21 at 9:00. Delayed negotiations until Tuesday, 6/15/21.