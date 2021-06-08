3 Bedroom Home in Geneva - $34,900

This absolutely gorgeous property is surrounded by picturesque farm fields as far as the eye can see! The private & charming country setting is a perfect escape into all the peace and relaxation nature can provide. The quaint and serene location is conveniently less than 10 minutes from the hustle and bustle of downtown Geneva & stunning Seneca Lake, and also less than 10 minutes from downtown Waterloo! Awesome customization opportunity! Finish this house to meet your specific style and preferences and create the home of your dreams! FHA loan needs to be an FHA 203K. View More