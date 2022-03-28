Southern end of Cayuga County this rare parcel combines both residential & commercial opportunities. Historically, this property was a CSA Farm; there's a 19+ acre parcel with municipal water, main road exposure and 5 outbuildings is available for sale. The home with over 1800sf, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths has been through a complete interior renovation in 2008. There is a master suite on the upper level and a balcony/landing nook. The house has an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and an open staircase. The land has fencing beyond what the eye can see, to keep the deer out and whatever you cherish in. The outbuildings provide opportunity for so many arenas. Functional heated greenhouse, storage areas, refrigerated spaces, buildings, loading docks, older barns, and such. There are two ponds on the property. The land consists of tillable land, pastures, fields & mature trees. Location is a key success tool.
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $332,800
